The Clarksville City Council expects to be reimbursed for all of the city’s CARES Act spending. At a Tuesday meeting, City Manager Julie Arrington told the council that she finished submitting invoices for reimbursement for the federal program that works to support governmental bodies through the coronavirus pandemic.
The city was allocated $173,745 and has planned to give Red River County $17,000 of its funds to support Covid-19 testing, leaving $156,745. Like most cities, Clarksville received 20% of its funds up front, $34,749, which Arrington said has not been spent and is sitting in a separate bank account.
Mayor Ann Rushing reported that according to the health department, there are nine active and 17 probable cases of Covid-19 in Clarksville.
Following an executive session discussing the employment of the city manager, the council voted to not renew Arrington’s contract and gave her the option to either be terminated or resign. Arrington elected to resign come the end of December.
The council received a presentation from Equitable Advisors, LLC, about a retirement savings program for city employees. The council voted unanimously to allow employees to enroll in the program that offers IRA and Roth IRA programs and investment opportunities. The program is at no cost to the city and enrollment is optional.
The council also discussed selling a property on Hwy 82 West, which Rushing said has been intended for use as housing for nurses and doctors at a proposed hospital, as well as a shopping center.. Council member W.F. “Babe” Higgins said he would rather hold off on the sale of the property until the construction has begun on the hospital. The property was donated to the city, though, so its sale would generate a net profit.
Arrington said the city received an estimate for replacing incandescent light bulbs in City Hall with energy efficient LED lights, which would cost $6,543. Without a timeline as to how long it would take to make back the cost of the change through energy bill savings, the council tabled action. Council members also unanimously accepted a bid for cleaning of City Hall.
In other business, Rushing updated the council on HOME grants, saying that there are six pending bids for the federal program that provides money for low-income homeowners to build a new house. Rushing said the city is waiting on two bids from construction companies for upcoming homes.
Public works director Matt McAdoo gave the council several updates about equipment that needed repairs, namely a dump truck that he consistently uses to transport materials. In lieu of replacing the truck altogether, the council voted to look into repair costs and allow Rushing to make a decision to accept a repair bid. McAdoo and Police Chief Mark Gable told the council they have cleared up two illegal dump sites using a Skid Steer, which the council voted to purchase at their last meeting, and removed appliances, mattresses and other debris from the areas.
McAdoo told the council that a truck he could use for maintenance was available for $3,500 and after discussion, they agreed to take the money out of $13,269.48 worth of line-item transfers from the water fund to pay for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.