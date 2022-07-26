PATTONVILLE — Prairiland students proved themselves to be academic all-stars, as the school district greatly surpassed state averages nearly across the board, and showed positive growth from the prior school year, on this past year’s STAAR tests.
The Prairiland Board of Trustees went over the students’ 2022 STAAR test results at their Monday meeting.
From third grade through high school, each grade level exceeded state averages in reading and math.
About 84% of Prairiland’s third graders reached a level of at least approaching grade level in reading, with 66% meeting grade level and 39% achieving a “masters grade level” score. In comparison, the state averages are just 75%, 50% and 30%, respectively. In math, 82% approached grade level, 54% met it and 39% mastered grade level, compared to states averages of 76%, 41% and 20%.
At the fourth-grade level, 90% at least approached grade level, 60% at least met it and 31% reached a “mastered grade level” score, surpassing state averages of 80%, 56% and 36%. Eighty three percent at least approached grade level in math, 49% met grade level and 23% mastered grade level, while the state averages sat at 68%, 41% and 22%.
Fifth grade students also great exceeded state averages on their reading STAAR tests, with 91% at least approaching grade level, 60% meeting grade level and 35% earning a masters score. In math, 87% at least approached grade level and 54% at least met it, both of which were higher than state averages, though the number of fifth graders who earned a masters score was slightly below the state average.
Fifth grade students were also the first to be tested in science, and did better than the state averages with 78% at least approaching grade level, 40% at least meeting it and 22% mastering grade level, all better than the state average.
In seventh grade, 94% of students at least approached grade level on their reading tests, 74% met grade level and 31% achieved masters scores. This surpassed state averages in students approaching grade level and meeting it, but not mastering it. Meanwhile, on their math tests, 84% approached grade level, 34% met grade level and 18% mastered grade level — numbers better than the state averages across the board.
In eighth grade, 86% of students approached reading grade level, 70% met grade level and 49% earned a masters grade level score. In math, 83% approached grade level, 34% met it and 12% mastered it, again higher across the board than state averages.
Eighth grade also included a science component to the STAAR tests, with 87% approaching grade level and 43% meeting grade level. Only 19% of them mastered grade level, which was below the state average.
And eighth grade also introduced a social studies portion to the testing, in which fewer students met or mastered the grade level than the state average.
In high school, results were better than the state average nearly across the board in both English I and English II, as well as math. In English I, 79% approached grade level and 61% met it. Just 6% mastered grade level, which was below the state average. In English II, averages of 85%, 72% and 13% were better than the state average across the board.
In math, at least 91% approached grade level, 56% met grade level and 36% mastered grade level, which was better in all regards than the state average. Ninety seven percent of of students approached grade level in science and 57% met grade level.
And in US History, 96% of students at least approached grade levelm 76% met grade level and 44% mastered it, all better than the state average.
“These are the best scores I’ve seen in a long time,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said. “I’m excited about it and very proud of it.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
