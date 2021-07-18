More than 1,300 riders had registered to attend the annual Tour de Paris when the bikers took off Saturday morning. Pelotons geared up to ride around the long routes stretching through downtown Paris and into the countryside, while spectators whooped and cheered the riders on. Bikers followed routes ranging from 20 to 80 miles in length, punctuated by rest stops with all manner of treats.
However, for many bikers, the rally represented more than a physical endeavor, it also signified a long-standing tradition.
“It’s the start up. You know, everybody getting together and massing into one, waiting for that little thing to go. Everybody’s just getting so pumped and ready and then, of course, I always like to get that cold ice cream thing when we get back. That might be my favorite. But I enjoy the ride, and I like seeing all the smiles on everybody’s faces. I like seeing the people lined up on the streets watching us go by. And it’s such a great event. I just wouldn’t miss it as long as I’m healthy enough to do it,” said Jimmy Don Nicholson, a local resident who has participated in the rally for over 10 years.
Other riders came to Paris for the first time, following word of mouth advertising that permeated the European Circuit, a series of four European themed bike rallies located throughout Northeast Texas, such as the Tour de Italia in Italy, Texas.
Kathy Taylor attended the rally for the first time this year. Coming from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, she has biked in other events on the European Tour, one of the places she first heard about Paris.
“I think it is a great way to see the community nowadays. I mean, everything is so fast in your cars and everything, and (biking) is just a slower pace of travel. And you’re really aware of elevation that you wouldn’t even think of in your car. And you can see the animals and you can smell the earth … and it’s really inspiring to see so many other people doing it too. There’ll be people older than me, people with more physical ailments and things like that, and it’s just inspiring to see how many people are out enjoying themselves,” Taylor said.
Like with the riders, the event brings in both longstanding and new volunteers.
David Cook has volunteered at the Tour de Paris for 15 years. Before he stopped riding himself, he would go to other tours on the European Circuit and advertise for the Paris event. He gave out business cards and Paris pins, and he even wore a helmet with a Paris Eiffel Tower bobblehead taped to the top.
“Part of my duties that I put on myself promoted the Tour de Paris because I went to all the other bicycle riders, because nobody at that time associated with the Chamber was a bicycle rider. So I knew all the other rides, and I knew people at the rides. So I would go tell people about Paris, and I’d give away pins, and I used to take pins to the other bicycle rides,” Cook said.
On the other hand, Minister Beverly Johnson is helping run the event for the first time as an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m a native Parisian, and I moved back to Paris in 2018… They (had a modified and late version) of it last year, but the year before when they had the parade and the bikes rolled downtown, I was there cheering them on. At some point in time, I’m actually looking for a bike because I would like to participate, because I’m pretty active. I run, jog, walk, so you know when you hit almost 70 you have to do what you have to do to stay in shape,” Johnson said.
Other volunteers also came ready to assist, serving as safety personnel, rest stop coordinators and more.
Before the race, bikers flocked to the spaghetti dinner of the night before and the pancake breakfast the morning of, both of which cost $5. Following the event, the riders were treated to free hamburgers and a fruit smoothie.
