When conditions such as a lack of humidity or daily high gusts of wind are present in a Texas county, the call for a burn ban can reach the county courthouses around the state.
Such a call came last week during a Red River County Commissioners meeting in the Courthouse Annex. Volunteer firefighting personnel in the county asked the court to order a burn ban.
“In six weeks, we have had 1,000 acres burn,” Phyllis Stanley, the president of the Red River County Firefighters Association, said during the meeting.
Gary Tucek, who is the volunteer fire chief in Avery, said that while the grass may be green on the bottom, there is still plenty of fuel on top.
While the volunteer firefighters applauded the ban, there is only so much a burn ban can do.
“The only thing a burn ban does is keep someone from starting a fire on purpose,” said Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson.
He added that the bans have no effect on preventing fire started by carelessness, such as someone foolishly tossing a lighted cigarette out of a car or by a lightning strike. He also noted that there are several exemptions to the burn bans, such as allowing farmers to burn off sugarcane and rice fields, and fire training exemptions.
Quincy Blount, Lamar County’s Emergency Management coordinator, agreed with Williamson.
“The burn ban purpose is to make people aware of the condition of the area as far as fire conditions go,” he said. “They are our last resort. We are telling everybody that we are worried about fires getting uncontrollable.”
Blount said there are many considerations that Lamar County officials look at before issuing a burn ban.
“There are still people who burn their trash,” he said. “Some people don’t have garbage service. Just like you take out your trash to the dumpster, they have to burn theirs. They would have to find other ways to dispose of their trash.”
Another consideration is how many hours of fuel is out there that might increase the chances of a fire turning into a grassfire or a raging wildfire, he said.
Firefighters talk in terms of fuel hours, he said. For example, there are classifications of one hour fuel, 10 hour fuel up to 1,000 hour fuel, he said. He explained that regular grass that gets wet in a rainfall will be potential fuel in one hour after the rain stops.
According to literature provided by Blount, most wildfires in Texas are caused by humans with escaped burning debris as a leading cause in the state
Neither Lamar or Fannin counties are currently under burn bans, although Fannin County was for much of February, so Blount offered these tips to keep trash fires from becoming something much worse.
Check local burning restrictions before burning.
Keep debris piles small and manageable.
Clear vegetation and flammable material at least 10 feet away from your pile.
Avoid overhead obstructions like trees, power lines and structures.
Never leave the fire unattended.
But burning one’s trash, leaves and other debris aren’t the only ways humans can cause fires, he said.
When welding, there should always be a spotter present and a water hose nearby, he said.
Also, don’t park or leave cars idling in tall, dry grass and make sure there are no metal objects dragging on roadways creating sparks, he said.
For information about fire prevention and preparedness activities, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/.PreventWildfire/.
