RENO — Council members voted to make a partial payment of $128,475 to Tankez Coatings and another $10,000 to the company to replace rusted pipes Monday night at a meeting in City Hall.
The payments are for work on the city’s standpipe project.
Mike Tibbets of Hayter Engineering said the company has completed sandblasting both the interior and the exterior of the structure, put the primer coat on, done the strip coating and installed new vent and access hatch.
“They have a lot to show for the last month,” he said.
While they were working, they found the rusted and pitted pipes at the interior base of the structure, and Hibbet said he recommended the council go ahead and approve the $10,000 payment now to save money down the road.
Johnna McNeal, a CPA with Malnory, McNeal and Co. in Paris, praised the city staff’s record keeping in telling the council about the 2020-21 audit.
“The audit is really thick, but it all boils down to no findings, no concerns,” she said.
Fire Chief Chad Graves went over his plan for hiring full-time and part-time firefighters. He told the council he would like to see three full-time, certified firefighters in a $40,000 salary range. The part-time hires should be fully trained and should be paid in the $14 per hour range, he said.
He also said if the city was going to buy a new fire truck, the time to do it is now. He has been told the prices will be going up May 7. He promised to come back with more information at the meeting on his staffing plan and the fire truck, but added the price of the truck isn’t going to be lower.
The council also named Bob Ricks and Derald Bulls as alternates to the Board of Adjustments and approved a plat change in the Four Seasons Addition to allow plated lots 3 though 18 into a single lot.
Mayor Bart Jetton announced that the Spring Clean Up will be April 9-10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will be a trail open-day scavenger hunt April 23.
