BOGATA — City Council agreed Monday to start reviewing different city ordinances in order to make them more enforceable.
Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loften is working his way through the city’s statutes and plans to present one or two every meeting for little fixes that help make them more readable, logical, and above all easy for the city and police to use.
“We’ve got a lot of ordinances that need to be fixed,” Loften said.
The first two presented the city’s schedule of lien fees for property cleanup and schedule of fees for using the motor home/recreational vehicle pads at the city park.
“There’s a couple of places that just need to be updated,” Loften said. “There’s some of these ordinances that have little errors in them. We need to do this with our new city judge and police department so those are airtight.”
For the property cleanup fees, there are three different listings in ordinance 11-06, he said, and that makes it unclear what an officer is supposed to do.
Police Chief David Short told the council that what he’s been doing is issuing a summons to violators, so he doesn’t have to argue with people who say “so-and-so down the street is worse.”
He also told the council the current ordinance is actually a compilation of a stack of ordinances that were in place when he was hired as chief over 10 years ago.
The second ordinance Loften brought to the council’s attention says the city charges $12 per day for using the motor vehicle pads at the city park and $600 per month for the same pad, while others were being told they couldn’t use the pad for more than two weeks — also by city ordinance.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in this town that work in the oilfields and pipelines, and it’s shutting down like you wouldn’t believe,” Loften said, adding the city needed to straighten this out so they could bring in more revenue.
Councilman Bill Melon pointed out that $12 per day for a month added up to substantially less than $600. Chief Short said the reason the council initially put in the ordinance — with the prohibitively large rental fee — was because of an incident with one person who overstayed her welcome.
“The reason we came up with that was there was a woman who came in there and built a porch and built a garage and a shed,” Short said. “And the city, because we had no guidelines, the city actually had to go to Shelly Benton and actually evict her. So, they came out with that $600 to deter people.”
The council agreed to table action on both ordinances and look them over.
The council also agreed to start the work on replacing the pump in a city well, hiring C. Miller drilling to do the job with a bid range of $32,500 to $35,000. Loften said he talked with the city’s public works director, and with this replacement, the oldest well in Bogata would only be 12 years old, and they all would be submerged wells.
The city also accepted Stop the Bleed kits presented by the Red River County Sheriff’s Office to the Bogata Police Department. The kits contain two tourniquets and other life saving emergency first aid measures.
Loften also informed the council about his report on the extra equipment in the city Barn area. His recommendation was that the city needed to sell off most of the useless equipment and put the money towards buying a new dump trailer for city workers.
