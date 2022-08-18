The market value of twelve districts gained following 2022 appraisals, with across-the board increases between 5% and 26%. Depending on the district residents live in, they may see increased taxes, despite cuts to the percentage taxed.
For instance, properties in Chisum ISD’s district had a market value increase of 6%, coming from a nearly $1.7 billion market value to a nearly $1.8 billion market value. Other school districts were higher, with North Lamar ISD and Paris Junior College increasing by 14%. North Lamar had an approximately $2.3 billion market value in 2021, which increased to $2.7 billion in 2022. Paris Junior College went from $6.7 billion to $7.8 billion in the calendar year.
Increasing by about $231 million, Paris ISD saw a 12% increase from $1.7 billion the year before. Of the five, Prairiland ISD saw the greatest growth at 26% market value increase with much of the increase coming from the addition of solar farm values to the tax rolls. The $3.4 million increase brought the value from $9.5 million to $1.3 billion in the twelve-month span.
Cities also increased, some to the tune of lower value hikes. For instance, Paris, Deport and Honey Grove each saw market value increases of 10%, 13% and 5% respectively. Paris increased from $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion after a $3.5 million increase. Deport’s increased by $4 million, bringing their values from $29 million to $33 million. Honey Grove, with the lowest increase, had only a $725 thousand raise, bringing their values from $13 million to $14 million.
Other cities fared richer, with Roxton, Blossom and Reno receiving 14%, 18% and 21% increases respectively. Roxton had a $4 million increase, bringing the total to $28 million. Blossom values increased by $17 million, increasing values to $97 million.
Finally, Reno increased significantly, valuing property $60 million higher than the year before, bringing the total to $294 million in 2022.
All considered, Lamar County rose 14%, increasing approximately $1 billion in one year, bringing the total to around $7.8 billion.
With higher valuations, cities and governments can lower or maintain established tax rates without limiting income or holding a public vote.
Taxes can still increase though, depending on the tax rates set. If a tax rate stays under a .64875% increase, then the city does not need to hold a public vote to have the rate approved. Increasing property taxes can be another way of increasing district revenue.
