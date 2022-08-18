Tax calculations (copy)
The market value of twelve districts gained following 2022 appraisals, with across-the board increases between 5% and 26%. Depending on the district residents live in, they may see increased taxes, despite cuts to the percentage taxed.

For instance, properties in Chisum ISD’s district had a market value increase of 6%, coming from a nearly $1.7 billion market value to a nearly $1.8 billion market value. Other school districts were higher, with North Lamar ISD and Paris Junior College increasing by 14%. North Lamar had an approximately $2.3 billion market value in 2021, which increased to $2.7 billion in 2022. Paris Junior College went from $6.7 billion to $7.8 billion in the calendar year.

