Community leaders from across Lamar County came together Wednesday afternoon to put their heads together and work towards combating the problem of local poverty in the first of many meetings of a new task force.
Headed by United Way of Lamar County Executive Director Jenny Wilson, much of the discussion at the initial meeting was centered around discussion of what direction the task force should take and what aspects of the problem most need addressing, with Wilson saying she hopes to see the group be focused on specific goals as it moves forward.
“I don’t see this as being a forever organization,” Wilson said. “I was really hoping we could tackle one issue and see if we can have some success on it. What happens so often in my experience is you get into these meetings, it becomes meetings for meetings, and there’s no outcome.
“I made a promise to someone here that there’d be no minutes, no officers, no bylaws; there’d be an outcome.”
In attendance were representatives from several local organizations, nonprofits and other community services, such as the Downtown Food Pantry, the Salvation Army, Lone Star Legal Aid, Habitat For Humanity, the Weald Workers of Lamar County and several others, as well as representatives from North Lamar ISD and Paris ISD and Paris Police Chief Richard Salter.
Much of the discussion at the meeting focused on the effects of poverty on youth, as well as ways to work towards breaking cycles of generational poverty.
“At North Lamar today, I met with all the counselors in the district as well as our CTE director, and we talked about career awareness from kindergarten through 12,” North Lamar assistant superintendent Angela Chadwick said. “We know it’s very focused in high school, but there are many areas along the way where we need to be building the awareness and converting the awareness into an expectation.”
Keitha Chalupa, a counselor with Paris ISD, concurred and said investing in children is a way to help them in the long term.
“We all see generational poverty happening over and over again,” Chalupa said. “In my little fourth and fifth grade classrooms, we’ve got more homeless students than we’ve ever had. … They might be living with a grandparent, or it might just be, ‘My dad’s cousin’s friend decided to take me in.
“We need to invest in our kids — especially our younger kids — so they are motivated to do something no matter what is behind them or with them.”
Another point of discussion at the meeting was how poverty is often linked with mental health problems, and ways that mental health needs to be better serviced in the area.
“What we see the most are people with mental health problems that have burned bridges with pretty much all family members and are outcast from pretty much everybody,” Salter said. “They don’t belong in the jail, but they end up in jail because there’s a breakdown in the system of getting these people the medical help that they need.”
Salter said the police department used to work closely with Texas Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation, but that at some point a breakdown occurred and the state agency stopped being responsive to local issues.
Other intersecting aspects of poverty, such as food insecurity, lack of affordable housing, the difficulty of finding jobs and more were all brought up in the brainstorming session.
Moving forward, Wilson said she hopes to see the group hone in on singular goals as the group’s mission becomes more clearly defined.
“The holes have to be patched before the boat sinks, but the boat is going down,” Food Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard said.
