We have beat the heat once again and in a matter of days it will be time to climb into our treestands and ground blinds with a trusty bow and once again go after whitetail in a most challenging, fun but also exciting manner. Now is the time to make sure all your equipment is in top notch working order and that you can place that arrow where it needs to be when the moment of truth comes and that bruiser buck is within bow range.

I shoot a few arrows just about every day throughout the summer months with my bow, usually in late afternoon or sometimes when I have the time during the cool of the morning. Now is the perfect time to take your bow to your favorite bow shop and get it checked from stem to stern. Today’s bowstrings usually last several years but when they begin to get frayed, it’s time to replace them. Let a qualified bow technician give your bow the once over and replace any worn parts.

