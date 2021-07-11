The United Way of Lamar County hopes to encourage childhood reading by using mini libraries in surrounding communities.
“It was actually Jenny (Wilson)’s idea,” UWLC Education Director Sabrina Rosson said, “and when she brought me on, she asked me about it.”
The United Way did a gently used book drive — which is still ongoing for the mini libraries — and set up three mini libraries around Paris and Powderly, with one at Crockett Intermediate School, one at Justiss Elementary School and one at Aaron Parker Elementary School, she said. The organization has ordered two more as well.
“One is going in at Roxton and another is going to be a mini-snack hut, filled with chips and crackers so they can have a snack while reading,” Rosson said.
Both her and Wilson feel that children aren’t using the public library as much as they used to, she said, adding that often they were at the mercy of the adult in charge to go on a trip to the library, especially for children farther out in the county. The organization also has plans for another mini-library in Blossom, she said.
“We’re trying to get it out in the county as well to really reach those kids,” Rosson said.
She loves reading and wants to encourage more of it, especially in the summer.
“We wanted to make this a fun thing,” Rosson said. “We just want kids to have access to books. If kids had these books readily available, they’re more willing to read.”
The first three libraries have been filled with books from teachers cleaning out their classrooms and from remainders through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library — the organization sends books to children once a month on its list until they’re old enough to go to school, and the remainders are from those whose requests are returned or unmailed. Rosson also said she would like to thank Atmos Energy for their donation to actually sponsor building the mini libraries and the signage, and the Kiwanis Club, which built three of them.
Since they were set up, she’s gone out twice a month to each library to check on the books and restock as needed. The mini libraries are asking for “take a book, leave a book,” but it’s not a strict policy, she said. They would rather the children enjoy them.
“I was just excited to see some of the books were taken,” Rosson said, adding she definitely noticed a difference at the Justiss mini library.
The United Way is still taking donations for the program, in books or financial donations, she said. Just drop by the organization’s office at 2430 Lamar Ave.
For information, call the United Way at 903-784-6642.
