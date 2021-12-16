BOGATA — The City Council voted Monday to extend its performance agreement with Sam Azam by six months as work on the new truck stop, which will also house a Sonic Drive-In, has been plagued by supply-chain problems and other delays.
“We added a stipulation that he keep us informed of his construction progress,” Mayor Larry Hensley said. “I’ll help him make a schedule if I need to.”
Construction on the new business that will be located on the southeast lot at the intersection of Highways 271 and 37 near the “Welcome to Bogata” sign was supposed to start earlier this year, but problems kept cropping up, the mayor said.
“They (Sam and Mo Azam) plan to start in January,” he said.
Also on Monday, after an executive session, the council decided to give the police chief a $1 an hour raise, lifting his pay to $22 per hour. The council will review his pay rate again in six months for another possible increase.
The council also voted to create a pay scale for the police force. The beginning rate will be $16 an hour, with an increase to $16.50 after six months.
“We are trying to set a standard not only for now, but for future generations so that we will be more equitable,” the mayor said, noting the salary scale for city employees is evolving.
The council also unanimously decided to have the city secretary, the water/court secretary and the mayor positions bonded for $100,000.
Three action items on the agenda were tabled after a motion by James Shoemaker was seconded and passed unanimously.
They voted to postpone discussion and voting on the mobile home and ditch ordinances, and city park repairs. The matters will be added to the February agenda after public input and council discussion at a workshop planned for some time in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.