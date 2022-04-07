Sarah Stogner, in a Republican party run-off for Texas Railroad Commissioner with incumbent Wayne Christian, said Wednesday that she is no Democrat as claimed by top Lamar County party officials, and wants locals to invite the two candidates to Lamar County to debate the issues before the May 24 election.
Lamar County Republican Party chairman Scott Hommell and Red River Valley Republican Women president Cynthia-Rice Tims made the claim at a March 27 party function.
“She is a Democrat, plain and simple,” Tims said about Stogner at the meeting. “How many people knew about this woman? And where’s the vetting? It needs to come from the top, and we were not informed.”
“Well, I’d really like for them to invite me to come and talk about the issues and have a debate with the incumbent and actually discuss their questions and get into the substance of this race,” Stogner said during a Wednesday telephone call. “I’ve always been a Republican, but instead of contacting me with questions, people are taking things out of context.”
Stogner claims tweets she has posted on social media have been taken out of context and people who have never contacted her in person are spreading misinformation. More specifically, Stogner addressed a claim made by Tims at the March meeting that the candidate wanted to impose gas and oil regulations on Texas producers similar to those in New Mexico and Colorado.
“I said in a tweet that there are more stringent regulations in Colorado and New Mexico and that we need to enforce the regulations we have on the books,” Stogner said. “I didn’t say we should adopt and do exactly what New Mexico and Colorado have done.
“What I am saying is we are killing people in Texas with contaminated groundwater and that the incumbent is too busy taking $100,000 campaign donations from people that he grants permits to against the advice of his internal staff because they think that he’s not adequately protecting the environment.
“That’s crony capitalism,” Stogner said. “That’s not being a Republican, and that’s not doing what’s in the best interest of all Texans.”
