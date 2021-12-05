Award-winning Chris-tian music artist Chris Golden returns at 6 p.m. Monday night for the final Country Dinner Theater of the Year at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE in Paris.
The Nashville artist, the son of Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden, plans to bring a mixture of his top hits, old time gospel favorites and Christmas songs, according to church board chairman Ronnie Nutt.
Golden is the 2019 Entertainer of the Year and Video of the Year winner for the Inspirational Country Music Association and Male Vocalist of the Year for the Country Gospel Music Association.
Master of several musical instruments, Golden is as much at home with a guitar in his hand as he is at the keyboard, or on mandolin, organ, harmonica and bass guitar. He has played with three of the longest running bands in country music, including a 14-year stint with the Oak Ridge Boys. He also played with Alabama and Restless Heart.
