CLARKSVILLE – People with an interest in the internet gathered Thursday evening in City Hall to hear a presentation on expanding broadband service throughout the count.
Pam Waggoner, a broadband solutions manager with Connected/Nation, told the attentive group about the history of her organization and expanded their mission.
Red River, like other mainly rural counties in Texas has a lot of unserved or underserved areas.
Connected/Nation plans to relieve that by expanding services with the help of internet providers and funding grants.
Broadband is leaving the ranks of “luxury” items and quickly moving into a necessity status much like the phone did in the past.
Speed counts with the internet, so a broader bandwidth is needed to cope with expanding the internet for users.
Toward that end, she needs the help of all residents of the county to fill out surveys. The surveys will help Waggoner and her team come up with a plan to expand internet service in the county.
The survey gathering period is underway now and will continue Oct. 10.
There are nine sections for the survey and one person may complete more than one of the surveys. The survey categories are household, business, agriculture, health care, higher education, K-12 grades, libraries and organizations, law enforcement and government. So everyone who has a residence in the county can fill out the household survey, then would likely qualify in one of the other eight categories.
“This is day one of the launch and we need promotion,” she said urging all at the meeting to tell friends and family about the need to fill out a survey.
Once the survey information has been gathered, her team will develop a plan of action that she will present during a meeting in November a month after the information gathering period ends, she said.
Her group is shooting for at least 616 household surveys to be gathered, she said. That number is based on a percentage of the population of Red River County.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver also spoke of the importance of the internet in the county as well as the state.
It is important to have accurate information, he said, noting that his office is ready to help the county increase the broadband coverage.
Waggoner said that paper surveys for those without internet access will be available at City Hall at the beginning of September.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
