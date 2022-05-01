The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is inviting mothers and daughters for a “Mommy and Me Tea” on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Moms, and other maternal figures, and their little girls will enjoy a variety of hot and cold tea along with scones and cookies. Guests will make crafts together for the girls to take home, have a few laughs with parlor games, and learn about the “Moms of the Maxey House.” There will also be something special for the moms to take home.
This is the Maxey House’s second year to host a Mother’s Day Event.
“This year, we are hoping to see little girls with their moms, although all ages are welcome!” said Elana Barton, site educator. “We also encourage grandmothers, aunts and other maternal figures to come with their girls. Both Marilda Maxey and Lala Long were very maternal despite not having any biological children of their own, adopting and fostering children as well as hosting events for neighborhood kids. We want to celebrate those women along with our guests.”
“Mommy and Me Tea” is a free event, but pre-registration for this event is required, and space is limited. To register, please call the site at 903-785-5716 to reserve your spot.
For more information on “Mommy and Me Tea,” please contact the site at 903-785-5716, or visit the site’s website, visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com or the Facebook page, facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife, Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.
