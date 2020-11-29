BOGATA — Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Hinsley handed City Council members homework in a short budget meeting Friday night.
“There’s not a whole lot we can do tonight, because there is a whole lot of intense work that needs to go into this,” Hinsley told the council at the meeting. “Because of the intensity of this information, I would ask you to compare this year to last year, and compare it line by line ... and consider revenue versus expenses.”
The meeting was the opening move in a massive overhaul of the city budget. Hinsley asked each council member to pair up with another member or city employee to go over the budget with a fine-tooth comb.
The goal is to come up with a more comprehensive and realistic budget for the city to get the city’s finances back on track and build back up the city’s reserve funds.
He asked Councilwoman Kim Lindsey to go over the water works budget with Shana Huff, for Councilman Don Roach to go over the first sheet of revenue and the operating expenses for the city, and for Councilmen Cecil “Tex” Loften and Bill Mellon to go over the municipal court and sanitation budgets.
“We will be communicating across these assignments,” Hinsley told the group.
He said he will get with the fire chief for the fire department’s expenses and with the police chief.
“They will have more info than what I have to work with,” he said.
He asked everyone if they were okay with their assignments, and hearing no opposition, the council adjourned.
Before the budget workshop, the council accepted the resignation of Jennifer Duffer from her position as city secretary and promoted Shana Huff to the position.
The next meeting will be Dec. 14, but the next budget session is planned for before the Jan. 11 meeting.
