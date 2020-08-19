Paris Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal served as a voting delegate to the Texas Municipal League Policy Summit earlier this month at the invitation of President Chris Watts, mayor of Denton.
The Texas Municipal League staff presented discussions, and the 80 delegates from cities across the state voted on issues that will face cities during the 2021 Texas Legislative Session, according to Portugal.
Topics included revenue and finance, utilities and transportation, regulation of development and local control. During the 2019 session, there were over 7,000 bills presented and almost 2,000 of those bills directly affected cities. Some 300 of those bills became law, Portugal noted.
