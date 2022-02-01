PATTONVILLE – A career and technology center and an indoor athletic facility are in the works for Prairiland ISD if voters approve a probable $15-million bond election in May.
“Nothing is official yet, but I expect the board will call the election at a Feb. 14 meeting,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said late last week.
A planned technology center will house agricultural and consumer science classes, a metal shop, both veterinary tech and floral labs along with health sciences and culinary arts, Ballard said. The athletic facility will include a high school field house and indoor turf practice field. The bond package also will include improved dressing facilities for junior high girls with the junior high boys moving into the current high school field house.
“This is without a tax hike,” Ballard said. “It will all be paid for with tax revenue from increased property values with a small amount from solar farm revenue.”
If approved, the bond will be the second passed back to back after voters approved a $7.5 million package in 2021 to finance improvements at Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High.
At a Jan. 24 meeting, trustees also approved a three-year contract for the superintendent at $144,772 annually, employed Philip Nance as an elementary teacher and added to school policies a provision to stock epipens to use with parent permission in case of an emergency allergic reaction involving a student.
