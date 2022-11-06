CLARKSVILLE — Folks have already gathered and gobbled up the Halloween candy, so now it is time to open those checkbooks to help the Lennox Health Resource Center’s annual Write a Check campaign to raise funds for the “Toys for Joy” Christmas effort.
For more than nine years, the staff has been raising funds and collecting toys to give to children who might not have a gift or two at Christmas.
“We are doing the write a check campaign,” said Tammy Lawing, of Lennox.
She and Martha Clement along with some volunteers are asking businesses and individuals to fill out a check for the Christmas toy drive.
“We will have a boot drive, too, Nov. 12 at both red lights. The one by the square and the school,” Lawing said.
The boot drive will start at 11 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. at both locations.
Parents in need of gifts for their children can go by the resource center at 114 N. Walnut St. on the square in Clarksville during business hours Monday through Thursday to fill out an application to be eligible to receive the presents. Then the volunteer “Santas” will then hand out the gifts in time for parents to give them on Christmas Day.
“This is for families in need of help with Christmas,” Lawing said. “We try to give each child at least one nice gift.”
Those wishing to help make Toys for Joy a success again this year can drop by the center on Walnut Street with their check donations. If you can’t run by the center with your check, you can put it in the mail addressed to Lennox Health Resource Center, 114 N. Walnut St., Clarksville, TX 75426.
Lawing noted that she and Clements will be happy to also accept new toys to give to the children. Those with questions can call 903-428-8500.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.