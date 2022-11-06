Toys for Joy

Martha Clement, left, and Tammy Lawing are kicking off the Toys for Joy drive this season to bring some holiday cheer to kids who otherwise might not get gifts for Christmas.

 David Money/The Paris News

CLARKSVILLE — Folks have already gathered and gobbled up the Halloween candy, so now it is time to open those checkbooks to help the Lennox Health Resource Center’s annual Write a Check campaign to raise funds for the “Toys for Joy” Christmas effort.

For more than nine years, the staff has been raising funds and collecting toys to give to children who might not have a gift or two at Christmas.

