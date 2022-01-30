A Lamar County jury convicted Humberto Oritz Balderas, 61, of Paris, of child sex abuse on Wednesday and sentenced him to 55 years in prison. He must serve 30 years without the possibility of parole or good time credit.
The jury heard two days of evidence and spent a half day of deliberations before finding him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by exposure and sexual assault of a child, according for information from Lamar County First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Kaminar.
“The defendant molested his stepdaughter for a period of years after she was brought to the United States from Mexico as a young child,” Kaminar said. “He then relied on her fear of being deported to keep her from reporting his abuse. However, this brave young woman found the strength and courage to face the man who began abusing her at 11 years old, despite the potential personal cost.”
The jury heard testimony from the victim, her family members, law enforcement, an expert in child sexual abuse and therapists who had provided mental health treatment. The jury was also presented with a phone call the victim recorded in which she confronted Balderas about his years of abusing her, Kaminar said.
Balderas’s attorneys argued the victim fabricated her abuse claims in order to change her immigration status.
“The jury considered that defense and ultimately believed the defendant when he admitted to his abuse on a phone call between the defendant and the victim,” Assistant District Attorney Erin Lewis said. “The victim and her family had every reason not to come forward and tell the truth, but ultimately that truth led to justice for this victim, and hopefully will lead to justice for other victims like her who might be too scared to speak up.”
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young expressed satisfaction with the guilty verdict and sentence.
“This office will continue to prosecute predators who abuse our children,” Young said. “With this verdict, our community has said that they will hold abusers accountable regardless of the immigration status of their victims.”
Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwel tried the case while Kaminar and Lewis prosecuted on behalf of the state. Attorneys Darlina Crowder and Tom D’Amore represented the defendant.
