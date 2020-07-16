Christian Fellowship of Paris will host its final Focus Friday this Friday. The yearly event is usually held in person, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the church decided the Bible study will be virtual for the first time.
“We had about 200 people last year, so we didn’t want to risk them. We decided to do three Fridays where we use the same curriculum that we use in-person, and I prepared little packets that each parent could pick up with QR codes so the children could watch the videos online,” said Claudia Farr, children’s director at Christian Fellowship of Paris.
This year, the virtual event had around 40 children participate.
“It’s been good ... We do a drive-thru on Thursdays where the parents can pick up the packets with the kids, and we are there to cheer them on and encourage them,” Farr said.
Material in the packets were available according to the age of the child, from preschoolers through fourth graders.
“We have several activities, a craft and a snack that we put in the packet along with the code for the videos that they can watch from home,” Farr said.
CFParis hosts the Bible study every year in the hopes that children will find a deeper connection with Jesus through their studies.
“We just want to make sure that the kids are keeping connected with Jesus, since they don’t have an opportunity to really be in Sunday school and be at church right now. Also, we wanted to do something to help the parents as they help their kids connect to Jesus,” Farr said.
