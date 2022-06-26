The United Way of Lamar County will host a community health fair at the Love Civic Center July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With eight speakers, 32 vendors and 26 services, the fair will provide different opportunities for community members to get health and wellness advice and learn about opportunities offered in the local community.
Speakers will include Wesley Smith speaking on Ending Well, Lisa Reeves and Jenny Butler on the Area Agency on Aging programs and Ruth Brown with 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s.
Also, Annete Cooke as a dietician, Mandy Helberg with AmCare, Dr. Allison Ward-Moore with breastfeeding and menopause and Avery Drennen with Pelvic Health physical therapy.
The speeches will start at 10 a.m. and occur in 30 minute increments until 3 p.m.
Vendors will provide numerous blood pressure, glucose and weight screenings, along with HIV/HEP-C testing and educational information. Covid-19 and flu vaccinations will also be available at the event.
