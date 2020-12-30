Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 42F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.