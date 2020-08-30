BONHAM — More than 350 true bills of indictments have been returned this year by Fannin County’s Grand Jury, with 108 of those coming Aug. 20, according to District Attorney Richard Glaser.
The majority of the latest cases, 49, are the result of cases worked by the Bonham Police Department, with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office adding 48 cases. Two cases each were worked by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the police departments of Honey Grove, Leonard and Trenton. Two of the cases came from the District Attorney’s Office and one from Savoy Police Department.
An indictment is a formal charge, and it should not be considered as evidence of guilt. All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, Glaser said.
The cases are as follows:
Jonathan Chase Abraham, 36, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; assault of family member by impeding breathing; and possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Maria Lucila Alvarez-Morin, 31, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Larry Ronald Barger, 62, of Ladonia: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tyler Travon Bennett, 23, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Franklin Branch, 59, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - enhanced.
Keith Ray Crabtree, 43, of Whitewright: Sex offender’s duty to register - enhanced.
Susan Daughrity, 45, of Bells: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Gary Vincent Devlin, 32, of Wylie: Burglary of a habitation.
Lafayette Damont Dunlap, 33, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram - enhanced; and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility - enhanced.
Jody Allen Fisher, 24, of Bonham: Burglary of a habitation; and burglary of a building.
Alejandro Miguel Galban, 37, of Trenton: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram.
Sarah McKinzi Garza, 18, of Ladonia: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram DFZ.
Juan Gonzalez-Villaneuva, 30, of Bonham: Violation of bond/protection order two or more times within 12 months.
Timothy John Gorman, 39, of Bonham: Evading arrest with a vehicle - enhanced.
Laci Dawn Hardin, 31, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brittany Nichole Harp, 32, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram.
Seth Branum Harvey, 42, of Telephone: Reckless bodily injury of a child/elderly/disabled person - enhanced; and unauthorized use of a vehicle - enhanced.
Jerrion Hill, 34, of Paris: Assault with intention to impede breathing of a family member - enhanced.
Terri Lynn Hill, 59, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Alexander N. Isenhower, 23, of Sherman: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Candi Joann Kennedy, 43, of Leonard: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams - enhanced; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams - enhanced.
Ricky Doyle Lamprecht, 54, of Bonham: Possession of 4 ounces of marijuana - enhanced; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams - enhanced; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram - enhanced.
Daryl Ray Loftice, 31, of New Boston: Theft of property less than $2,500 - enhanced.
Ronnie L. Maples, 51, of Bonham: Theft of property less than $2,500 - enhanced.
William Eli McEntyre, 19, of Paris: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; and burglary of a habitation.
Adria Denise McFail, 36, of Ladonia: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams - enhanced; credit or debit card abuse elderly; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kaleb Leon Medcalf, 22, of Windom: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; and possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
Liz Yamileth Menjivar, 22, of Windom: Possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams; and possession of 2 ounces of marijuana.
John Miller, 49, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dusty Allen Mitchell, 36, of Hurst: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Christopher Eugene Murphy, 45, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Assault of a public servant - enhanced.
Karry James Ned, 56, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (2 cases).
Julie Lynn Norfleet, 44, of Gladwater: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Felicia Nicole Pearson, 37, of Whitesboro: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram - enhanced (2 cases).
Ryan Alan Posey, 41, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (2 cases); and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram.
Clinton Cole Prater, 26, of Telephone: Aggravated sexual assault of a child - enhanced; and indecency with a child sexual contact - enhanced.
Joshua Roy Dean Price, 27, of Leonard: Possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Elizabeth Taylor Reagan, 29, of Windom: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (2 cases).
Carol Ann Renfro, 57, of Ivanhoe: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams - enhanced; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram - enhanced; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nicholas Andrew Reyna, 28, of Corinth: Attempt to commit possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram - enhanced.
Timothy Andrew Rios, 30, of Bonham: Theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; and burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions (3 cases).
Dalton Dewain Ritchie, 18, of Bonham: Theft of property more than $2,500; evading arrest with a vehicle; burglary of a habitation (2 cases); and burglary of a building.
Eduardo Rivera, 43, of Bonham: Abandon/endanger a child criminal negligence; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (2 cases); and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Bradley Bryant Sandford, 32, of Ravenna: Assault family member impeding breathing; and assault family member with a previous conviction.
Lucas Blake Shaw, 23, of Commerce: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.
Averey Sterling Siler, 19, Bonham: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misty Dawn Simpson, 42, of Ladonia: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams (3 cases); and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Timothy Carl Sneed, 59, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Cory Wayne Stephens, 19, of Ivanhoe: Burglary of a building; and burglary of a habitation.
Samantha Jane Stephens, 44, Savoy: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Rachel Mary Stroud, 30, of Bonham: Abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence; and stalking.
Joshua Adam Taylor, 19, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
Stephen Bradley Taylor, 50, of Leonard: Theft of a firearm.
Thomas Andrew Truss, 29, of Honey Grove: Failure to comply with registration requirements.
Cheryl Leigh Villareal, 37, of Leonard: Burglary of a habitation.
Dalton Jacob Weems, 27, of Greenville: Injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to bodily injure.
Lori Nichole Whatley, 41, of Trenton: Credit or debit card abuse.
James Earl Wilburn, 52, of Ladonia: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams - enhanced; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram - enhanced.
Vernon Williams, 75, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Craig Andrew Wilson, 50, of Perrin: Driving while intoxicated third or more.
Demarius Javon Wilson, 24, of McKinney: Possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams; and possession of 2 ounces of marijuana.
Michael Wayne Wilson, 56, of Anahuac: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Michael J. Worthington, 41, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
