2020 has been a tough year for businesses thanks to Covid-19. They have weathered government-issued shutdown orders, worked around being shorthanded as employees fell ill and were quarantined, and instituted additional cleaning and procedures to ensure customer safety. It’s been a costly venture for most, and many U.S. businesses have not survived.
Red River Valley businesses found themselves in the same choppy waters, but thanks to strong consumer demand and support from their local chambers of commerce, they were able to weather the storm better than some in Texas. Their success was seen in the state’s monthly sales tax disbursement report.
Every city in Lamar, Delta, Fannin and Red River counties, except Trenton in Fannin County, saw year-over-year increases in sales tax collections, according to Texas Comptroller’s Office records. Deport led the pack with a 95.79% increase. Bogata’s increase was 85.42%, followed by Honey Grove’s increase of 44.53%.
In terms of sales, Paris is the economic hub of the region. This year’s total disbursements nearly tallied $10 million, an increase of 11.52% over 2019. In July, when allocations reflected sales made in May amid a slow reopening allowed under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen attributed growth in sales tax collections to enterprising moves by local businesses and pushes for consumers to buy local.
“The sales tax numbers that came out were a surprise to many people,” Allen said at the time. “I really think there has been a great push in buying local, and I really think that will continue. Our business owners are faced everyday with new challenges and decisions to make to keep things moving. They will continue to need that local support based on those owners’ decisions.”
The chamber itself was among those pushing for local shopping. It created a Facebook group, Lamar County Curbside Service, to promote local restaurant offerings as dining rooms were closed, an idea Allen attributes to Lea and Candice Emerson. The chamber also created a Pick Six campaign that encouraged residents to dine locally and the Red Hat Roundup to incentivize customers to visit local businesses.
Recognizing that some businesses were doing better than others, the chamber stepped up to offer members assistance of up to $1,000 for utility bills and rent out of a $25,000 fund.
The efforts resulted in a healthy Lamar County economy despite downturns that punched a $4.6 billion hole in the state’s budget forecast. Sales tax disbursements to Lamar County and its taxing cities totaled more than $14.59 million, an increase of 14.02% over disbursements in 2019.
The success is likely to continue into 2021. Sales tax collections made in November — arguably the biggest shopping month of the year with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday all following Thanksgiving — won’t be seen until January disbursements are announced by the Comptroller’s Office, but the chamber continued to push for local shopping by partnering up with the Small Business Saturday push by American Express.
On the day, Olive Paris employee Adriana Hernandez acknowledged the pandemic hit the business hard, and she expressed her thanks to shoppers determined to spend their dollars locally.
“Mom and pop stores definitely need it,” Hernandez said.
