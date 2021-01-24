Anyone with access to a cellphone can now peruse information from the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce at the click of a button with the chamber’s new app. Available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, the app has everything a visitor or resident may need to find a business they’re looking for in Lamar County.
Chamber President Paul Allen said the app has been in the works for a while and getting it launched made sense as more people turn to their smartphones for information.
“Everybody has everything on their phone now,” Allen said. “And so if you download this app, you’re going to have the chamber directory at your fingertips, where you can scroll through all of our chamber businesses with the different categories, and we just think it’s going to be a very helpful tool.”
Allen said the app has a map, business directory, an option to join the chamber and calendar of events so users can stay up to date on any upcoming chamber functions. The directory is broken down into categories, including “Public Utilities & Environment,” “Advertising & Media” and “Shopping & Retail.” The app also includes embedded links to each business’ website so potential customers can learn more, all in one place.
“It is very helpful if you’re looking for a certain thing in town, you can just click on a directory and (the app) gives you all kinds of information,” Allen said.
To download the app, search “Lamar County Chamber of Commerce” on the iOS or Google Play Store.
