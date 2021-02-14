The B.W. Stevenson Memorial Singer/Songwriter Competition will be resumed this year now that Poor David’s Pub can have a “semblance of a live audience” again, PDP’s David Card said.
The competition is named after the late B.W. Stephenson, who played often at Poor David’s Pub in the years before his untimely 1988 death. He was 39 at the time. His biggest hits were “My Maria,” later covered by Brooks & Dunn, and Three Dog Night’s “Shambala.” Card first hosted the songwriter/singer competition in 1989 in his friend’s honor.
Deadline is April 14 for submissions. Entry fee is $25.
Rules: Solos only. Playing one instrument, with the exception that contestants could also play a harmonica. “The goal here is to even the playing field,” Card said.
Submit two original songs, via CD, MP3, or thumb drive. If one collaborated on any part of the song, that constitutes originality.
Ways to submit your entries and $25 payment:
• By disc to Poor David’s Pub, 1313 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75215
• By mp3 or thumb drive to david@poordavidspub.com;
• By Venmo to david-card-12;
• By Paypal to david@poordavidspub.com;
• By check with entry to Poor David’s Pub, 1313 S. Lamar, Dallas, TX 75215.
Judging: Card will select the top 12 from those submissions, and those 12 will advance to the semi-finals, which will take place April 12. There, three judges will select six finalists to play April 24. At that final round, the top six will play the two submitted songs, plus a third one, in front of three different judges.
The winner will be announced that night. Prizes include $1,000 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Card said that if “there is no clear-cut winner between first and second places, those two will declared a tie and split the dough.” Card will make that final decision, if it is necessary.
Some past winners who may be familiar to music lovers in the area include Zane Williams, Scott Sean White, Owen Temple, Mark Wayne Glasmire, and there’s many others since the competition’s 1989 beginning. The complete list is online at PoorDavidsPub.com, as is the venue’s phone number, 214-565-1295.
