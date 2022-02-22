The Lamar County Grand Jury handed down 22 indictments during its February session, according to information released by District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
True bills range from assault to a peace officer/judge to credit/debit card abuse of the elderly to burglary, assault and numerous drug charges.
A couple of indictments against felons in the possession of firearms could lead to a return to prison for the individuals charged. Two people were charged with assault on a peace officer/judge with an additional harassment of a public servant added to one of the indictments.
