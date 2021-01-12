BOGATA — City Council hired a municipal judge at Monday night’s meeting and gave the position a considerable raise.
“We need to have a city judge in place,” Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley told the council. “One of the things that I think is very important here is that we need to kickstart our judicial processes for lots of reasons, but for some of the things that we want to do as far as law enforcement, as far as code enforcement, you know, those kinds of things. We need to have we need to have a judge in place.”
Alex Davidson, a special investigator for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and a native of Bogata, presented himself to the council. Davidson grew up in the city and attended school at Rivercrest before moving on to get his degrees in science, social work and criminology. His master’s degree is in criminology. He also has his police officer certification and has worked actively as an officer for the past 14 years, most recently as a reserve officer for the Bogata police. He’s worked as the chief investigator for the district attorney’s office in Red River County.
“So, I have spent many years in and around the courthouse and the judicial process,” Davidson told the council. “I’m what is called a specialized in child fatalities, missing children, and I also served on the state curriculum development board in Austin where I develop curriculum that goes out statewide to police officers, CPS workers, schoolteachers, etc.”
He said he was also recently hired as an adjunct professor for Kilgore College to work with the school’s police academy.
Hinsley said there was state training that came with being a municipal judge, and he wanted to raise the normal rate of the job to $950 per month. Councilwoman Kim Lindsey pointed out that past judges only received $200 per month and the city may not have enough in the budget.
The council has recently eliminated two positions, he said, and cut the mayor’s expense account to $0, so he thought the city could afford the raise and it would be well worth it for the city.
“There’s a man that can offer us things we haven’t had before,” Hinsley said. “If we just expect to fill a seat, then we may be able to get away with $200.”
Councilman Tex Loften agreed.
“I’m pretty in line with ‘you get what you pay for,’” he said.
Chief David Short spoke to the council saying it would be a blessing to have Davidson as city judge.
“He’s obviously very qualified for the job,” Short said. “Normally we have to get a district judge to get something signed. We can use a city judge in place of a district judge in Bogata.”
He said the position went beyond just speeding tickets. With a municipal judge in place, the city could expand code enforcement, a sore point over the past year from residents talking to the council, and sign warrants and even help get back property thieves have consigned to pawn shops.
“And I’d put him up against any board-certified attorney,” Short said. “He’s worth his weight in gold. We need one fast. We have to have a judge.”
Lindsey proposed the council hire Davidson provisionally at $750 per month and look into raising the amount at their budget meeting in a couple of weeks. Hinsley seconded and the motion passed unanimously.
The council also agreed to Loften’s previous election proposal at Monday night’s meeting. At the December meeting, after a long discussion about the what the state constitution requires, Loften said he wanted to have three positions up for just one year and the other three up for two years, to get the city council election schedule back in line with state statutes, with only half of the council up for re-election at any given year.
“I will say for the record I included my own seat in that one year term because I don’t want there to be the appearance that (I’m taking advantage),” Loften said.
His proposal is for seats 1 — Loften’s seat, 3 and 5 to be up for one year, and 2, 4 and the mayor’s seat to be up for two years.
After the meeting, Loften said he does intend to run for re-election.
Sign-ups for City Council election will start Wednesday, according to City Secretary Shana Huff, and run through Feb. 13.
