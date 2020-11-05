BOGATA — Between City Council switches and not one, but two mayor pro-tems assuming mayoral office responsibilities, the City of Bogata for the past few months has been scrambling to get things working. There’s much to be done, said Larry Hinsley, the second mayor pro-tem in as many months.
“I have been here (in City Hall) every day since last Tuesday,” he said. “People are just frustrated, and I understand why. We’re in a community mode of almost doubting everything that’s been done. I wanted to open the transparency doors.”
In August and September, opposition to former mayor Vincent Lum came to a head over the police department asking for a $1 pay raise and the mayor’s reimbursement payments. With a barely two-minute meeting, Lum and council member Alice Perry both resigned, walking out of the tiny City Council room at City Hall to protestors outside. Since then, public support has cratered for the local government, with meetings moved to the community center, where several attendees at every meeting are speaking up about how things have been and should be done on the council.
“We’ve had enough bridge burners recently,” Hinsley said in an interview. “We need a bridge builder.”
On Wednesday, posted to the city’s Facebook page, Hinsley outlined what he has been doing since accepting the mayor pro-tem position last week, in an effort to bring more transparency to City Hall.
“I have been engaged in the business of the City while coming up to speed on issues and policies. Interviews with city staff, police chief, fire chief and water works staff have been very positive,” he said. “... Much is being done to address the needs of the city projects and the staffs that handle a multitude of issues agree that much is still needed, and they are willing to work to see things change for the better.”
The city is in the process of updating its website so the public can have full access to past meeting minutes and ordinances. He’s spoken to Red River County Judge J.D. Williamson about CARES Act funds for the city and Covid-19 testing and much more.
“There were checks to be executed for payroll and other entities. I’ve reviewed three months of work orders from the City and Water Works, as well as pending orders,” Hinsley said.
Around all of that, Hinsley, who has never held an elected position before, is elbow deep in reading up on local government rules and regulations, as well as the Texas Constitution. He is learning on the job, he said.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Hinsley said. “I’m learning a lot.”
Once the immediate, pressing issues are taken care of, Hinsley hopes to get a better grip on how Bogata got to this point and maybe fix some of the underlying structural issues of the city government. For example, the Texas Constitution calls for alternating years for council elections, but somehow over the past decade or so, it got to the point where the elections for the entire council and the mayor happen all at once, in odd years.
“We need to get back to an alternating-type system,” he said. “We need to have a proposal, not just an ordinance.”
He’s consulted with the city’s attorney, Jay Garrett, about it.
“I kind of suspect it was a cost-cutting measure thing,” Hinsley said. “I think, if we’re doing things the right way, we can roll it in.
“If I can get people to buy in. They’ve got to get some kind of confidence in us.”
In his Wednesday post, he called on other residents and the council to help with the process.
“I wanted to be as transparent as possible about those things of interest to you,” Hinsely wrote. “There are many issues that still need to be resolved, and we of the governing body pledge our constant attention to each one of them. We want this to be a TEAM effort between your governing body and citizens of Bogata. Do what you can to facilitate the work in your area. Drop by and speak with me or other Council members and drop suggestions in the drop box at City Hall. We will do our best to address each one.”
Hinsely said he will have office hours and be available to the community. The next Bogata City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday in the Community Center.
