Other Action

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court took the following action at a Monday meeting.

• Approved a five-year contract with Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson to perform services necessary to collect delinquent property taxes

• Approved a Texas Department of Transportation equivalent match program for bridge repairs with Fannin County, which will allow credit from funds spent by Fannin County on road relocation necessitated by Lake Ralph Hall construction to be used in Lamar County as an equivalent match

• Received an annual Racial Profiling Report from Constable Steve Hill

• Received a Cares Act funding update

• Extended until April 26 an ice storm disaster declaration

• Gave approval for obtaining bids for a county depository

• Appointed Lonnie Layton and Alan Skidmore to four-year terms to the Northeast Texas Housing Finance Corp. board of directors

• Contracted with Resource Management for application and administrative services for the 2021 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program

• Approved an official bond for County Treasurer Camey Boyer

• Received certificate of training for County Judge Brandon Bell