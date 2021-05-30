North Lamar ISD will be raising the bar on prekindergarten instruction next year after school trustees approved the adoption of new guidelines in line with Texas Education Agency high quality program components and a new program to meet curriculum requirements.
“One of the things we have to do to get our kids back and to get our average daily attendance up is to raise expectations in the classroom,” Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick told trustees at a meeting last week. “Quality classroom environments can make that happen.”
Noting the district added a 3-year-old classroom at Parker Elementary last year, Chadwick said plans are to add another at Higgins Elementary to go with existing 4-year-old classrooms at both campuses in an attempt to bring more students into the district.
State guidelines require high quality preschool programs to address 10 developmental domains to include social and emotional development; language and communication; emergent literacy reading; emergent literacy writing; mathematics; science, social studies; fine arts; physical development and health; and technology.
In addition, programs must provide evidence of student progress monitoring, a family engagement plan, regular program evaluation and a teacher-to-student ratio of one certified teacher or teacher’s assistant for every 11 students.
To fulfill curriculum requirements, Pre-K staff selected and trustees approved, “Three Cheers for Pre-K” offered by Savvas Learning Co., according to Chadwick’s presentation. Billed as a next-generation company with a goal to combine new ideas, new ways of thinking and new ways of interaction to create innovative learning solutions, the curriculum program received high marks from Texas Resource Review, a product of the Texas Education Agency that uses teams of qualified educators to review curriculum offerings.
At the other end of the Pre- K-12 spectrum, trustees approved memorandums of understanding between the district and Tarleton State University and Texas A&M University-Commerce as presented by Chadwick, who credited Assistant High School Principal Chris Hudson for reaching out to the two universities.
“These agreements will support the ability and ease of our graduates in attending these universities,” Chadwick noted.
In other business, trustees adopted contract manager at risk evaluation criteria for bond construction projects and approved the superintendent’s recommendations relating to new professional staff, resignations and retirees.
As a result of board action in May, new staff include Austin Exum as culinary arts teacher, Jay Cline as athletic director, Gloria Booker as middle school counselor, Shelly Cline as a special education inclusion instructor, Amy Anderson, high school counselor and Brenton Whitaker, head football coach. Reassigned staff include Alexandria Walters, dyslexia specialist, Jamie Allen, head basketball coach, Jose Leanos, middle school band director, Caitlyn Berry, first grade teacher, Lora Sanders, federal program director, Ali Cannada, kindergarten teacher and Jackie Bussell, middle school band instructor.
Retirees include Debbie Clark and Tami Miles, and resignations include Cooper Crowell, Kaylie Peters, Alicia Gibson, Kayla Diane Smith, Jeri Brakebil and Randy Woodard.
