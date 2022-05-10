RENO — City Council members voted to approve the final plat for Wellington Place: Phase 4 after a public hearing where a citizen expressed concern that the devel- opment would add to the
flooding of his property. The city Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended that the city approve the plat with the stipulation that devel- oper Rodger Pricemake an effort to relieve the flood- ing on property owned by
J.W. Barham.
“My issue with this is the ungodly amount of water f low,” he said. “It is just a river that runs through my yard.
“I am looking for a solution to the water flow,” Barham told the council. ”More build- ing is going to cause me more issues.”
Price said he could dig
the swale that he dug a few years ago deeper and angle it to the retention pond nearby.
“I have no problem what- soever redoing the well,” Price said.
The council also voted to spend around $42,000 to RG3 Meter Company to get the city meters
back in proper running order.
The council also amended the animal ordi- nance to limit residences to 10 pets. Members added a provision that people who want to go over that limit could apply for a permit.
The council voted to
boost the Street and Drainage budget by $75,000 with a fund transfer from the city’s fund balance.
The council also added two new members to the Planning & Zoning Commission when they appointed John Dickinson and Rodger Boren to the group.
