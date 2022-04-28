A glistening Culbertson Fountain served as the backdrop for the 6th annual Walk of Hope in celebration of National Crime Victims Rights Week as more than 200 people gathered in the sunshine at noon Wednesday for hot dogs, a brief program and a walk around downtown Paris.
Lamar County Sheriff Scot Cass headlined the event while Derald Bulls of CitySquare offered a prayer for victims, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell read a proclamation declaring the week of April 24-30 as Crime Victims Week and the Justiss Elementary School fourth grade choir performed. The Paris Police Department honor guard presented the colors and Alaina Downing sang the national anthem.
“What we are doing today is happening all over the nation,” Cass said as he noted that since 1981, the Crime Victims Rights movement has challenged the nation to confront and remove barriers to achieve justice for all victims, “Hopefully this is what it’s looking like in different places as we celebrate the accomplishments and reflect on how far we have come for victims’ rights, access and equity.”
Cass recognized the work of the many nonprofit organizations in Lamar County that together “help survivors find their justice by enforcing victims rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.”
The sheriff acknowledged the importance of God’s hand in the process.
“God never tells us that we’re gonna have it easy, but he tells us that He will never leave you no matter how tough it gets,” Cass said, adding that God gives the strength and the courage “to help all of us help each other.”
In reading the county’s proclamation, Bell noted that Americans are victims of more than 20 million crimes each year and that crime touches the lives of everyone regardless of age, national origin, race, creed, religion, gender, sex orientation, immigration or economic status.
“Serving victims and rebuilding their trust restores hope to victims and survivors as well as their communities,” the proclamation stated. “Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is hereby dedicated to serving victims, building trust and restoring hope for justice and healing.”
The Justiss Elementary School fourth grade choir carried on the theme of the day with upbeat versions of “We’re All In This Together” and “We Will Rise Up” while the Mix Society Band kicked off the downtown walk with “Stand By Me.”
The spirit of the event was not lost on participants, including a Paris High School Student Crimestoppers sponsor, a Chisum High School senior and a couple of Paris Junior College basketball players.
“I think this walk brings awareness to the fact that crime victims need to have support from the community and law enforcement,” high school sponsor Amber Musgrove said. “Unfortunately some of our students are victims, and they need to believe and see that they have a community that will be behind them.”
“We’re here to let crime victims know they are not alone, and that they have our support,” student Benjamin Castro said while PJC basketball players Tariq Aman, of Dallas, and Torrin Andrews, of Florida, said they came out to be a part of a community event and to represent their team in lending support to crime victims.
“We have crime in Florida, too,” Andrews said. “It’s important to let victims know we have their backs.”
Sponsored by Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial and the Lamar County Welfare Board, Wednesday’s walk was hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Kids, Lamar County District Attorney Victims Services, Children’s Advocacy Center, Paris Police Department, Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department, Crime Crime Stoppers, Child Protective Services, Safe-T, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Horizon House Transitional Shelter, CitySquare and Lone Star Legal Aid.
