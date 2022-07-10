Beta Club members from area schools brought back top honors from a recent national convention in Nashville, Tennessee, including a vice presidency and several national titles.
Prairiland High School’s show choir took a national title and Honey Grove junior Hudson Stroud was named national vice president while both junior high and high school members from Prairiland, Chisum and Honey Grove earned various recognitions.
“Hudson made us all proud,” Honey Grove Beta sponsor Jessica Perry said. “He is very compassionate, hardworking, and is a leader at heart. I look forward to see what he can accomplish this year.”
Stroud’s campaign skit consisted of Lucas Morrison, Carsyn Lane, Brooklyn King, Blaire Odom, Sonora Flowers, Dre Patt, Aniyah Smith, Ty’Cierra Battle, Levi Beavers, Brody Mahan, Katie Vest, Emaleigh Garess and Alyssa Gilbert.
Chisum High School took 31 Beta Club members to the national convention with several earning recognition.
Eight members of the show team were named Premiere Performers and were invited to perform in opening ceremonies, singing a medley of Beatles songs. Singers include Adrian Norris, Brooke Bridges, Serena Whatley, Brylea Marshall, Carly Bell, Maddison Shires, Emma McCarter and Jera Rutherford.
Chisum Beta claimed the title of national champions in Club Portfolio competition with the scrapbook theme, “Betas in the Barnyard.” The character performance team took ninth place with the skit, “Beta Ninja Warriors. Skit members included Adrian Norris, Brooke Bridges, Jacob Peralta, Serena Whatley, Hayden Braziel, Jehma Nesbit, Carly Bell, Jeffrey Hurst, Jonathan Herron, Payden Erwin, Grace Ballard, Kylie Sides, Jacie Sanders, Brooklyn Atnip, Sophia Rea, Emma Estep and Jera Rutherford.
Also competing at nationals, Beta junior high students from Chisum and Prairiland came back winners with Chisum sending 26 students to compete in 11 events and Prairiland with 35 students competing in seven events.
Chisum placed seventh in Two Dimensional Design competition led by Kennedi Ball and 10th place in a STEM-based Create and Animate competition created by Cole Erwin and Collin Bell.
Emilee Stowell from Prairiland won first place in Recyclable Art, Addi Bettis took an eighth place in Mixed Media Art and the club won fourth place in Service Learning Showcase with a team made up of Chloe Gray, Grace Michael and Kinleigh Berry.
