Midway through this year’s campaign drive, the United Way of Lamar County has reached 56% of its $550,000 goal with $305,645 pledged to date, volunteers learned at a Friday morning report meeting at the Downtown Food Pantry.
Because of the recent layoff at Turner Industries, which in the past has contributed one-fifth of United Way funding, executive director Jenny Wilson is calling on the community to dig a little deeper this year to meet the agency’s ambitious goal.
“In 2019, we raised just over $500,000, and the wonderful employees at Turner gave $159,000 of that,” Wilson said. “We got a little complacent because we were so dependent so much on the wonderful people at Turner. Our hearts and our prayers go out to those families, and we hope the situation is temporary.”
Before the situation arose at Turner, Wilson said the United Way sat this year’s goal at $550,000.
“We raised it, right before we knew what was going on at Turner, and before we realized the implications of Covid,” Wilson said. “My amazing board is determined not to take that goal lower so we are asking everyone to give just a little bit more.”
Highlights from the Friday morning meeting included a report from Lamar National Bank of $25,000 in pledges, First Federal Community Bank with $35,000, Liberty Bank with $25,000 and People’s Bank with $9,700.
An excited Linda Belcher from North Lamar reported the district has exceeded its $10,000 goal with $14,650 in pledges, and Jennifer Ray and Jerrica Liggins of Paris ISD report the district has raised more than $12,000 and is almost halfway to its goal of $25,000.
“We are going to reach our goal no matter what because I don’t like to lose,” Ray said. “Next month we’ll be saying $25,000.
The next report out meeting is scheduled Nov. 12 at the Boys & Girls Club with a breakfast furnished by Meals on Wheels.
