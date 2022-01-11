Visitors are temporarily banned from Paris ISD campuses as local Covid-19 cases continue to rapidly rise.
The district announced the policy change Monday, saying it is a temporary measure to help stem the spread among faculty and students.
Paris ISD also is shifting to 50% capacity for all sporting events/facilities for the remainder of the week. District officials will review Covid-19 numbers each week to determine when the shift will end.
“Paris ISD continues to strongly encourage mask-wearing, social distancing when possible and frequent hand washing,” a district statement reads.
