One unexpected financial effect of the novel coronavirus is in dollars and literal cents: There is now a national coin shortage.
Thanks to shutdowns and slow re-openings of the economy, as well as increased online purchases, coins have not been circulating through cash registers and pockets as much as usual, leading the Federal Reserve to limit coin purchases for businesses and banks, according to the U.S. Treasury department.
Paris is already seeing the effects of the shortage. Kroger, a nationwide grocery chain with a location on Clarksville Street, will not give change in coins right now, a policy announced on July 14. Any customers who pay in cash are asked to do so with exact change. Alternately, Kroger customers can have their change loaded onto a customer loyalty card to be used during their next purchase or have their coins donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, a charity aiming to eliminate hunger in the U.S.
Walmart is also taking action during the shortage, according to Avani Dudhia, a company spokeswoman.
“We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash,” she said. “Cash is welcome at all of our stores. However, we have converted some of our self-checkout registers to card only registers.”
Other local businesses are doing what they can to minimize effects for customers.
“We’ve been rolling coins to stay prepared as this goes on,” said Frank Homer, owner of the Homer Quick Stop on Highway 271 North.
So far, the shortage hasn’t affected Homer’s customers, but “we don’t use as much change as Kroger,” he said.
A Brookshire’s spokesman said customers haven’t been limited for change thus far, but the store is rolling coins from its coin machine.
Joe Burress, who owns two laundromats, including the Bonham Street laundromat, said he has two change machines in each of his stores, and everything seems to be fine. But, if he ever does get in a bind, there are other options.
“We haven’t had a coin shortage so far,” he said. “We can actually buy an attachment for our machines that’s a card reader. Of course, the only problem is the lion’s share of our clients don’t have a debit card.
“We’ll have to cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Banks limited, but
serving customers
Local banks confirmed the coin shortage, saying they’re limited on what they can order from the Federal Reserve.
“It’s based off of what we’ve ordered in the past,” according to Jana Copeland, the senior vice president and cashier at Liberty National Bank. “We’ve had some customers come in and ask about it. We’ve been able to supply our customers.”
But, she added, non-customers have called as well, and they are being referred to their own financial institutions, she said.
Casinos seeking coins have reached out as well, bank officials said. A Choctaw Casino spokesperson was unavailable for comment before press time.
Some financial institutions are self-reliant, and that includes Red River Valley Credit Union. According to Bob Bruggman, RRVCU’s commerce lender and public relations spokesman, some branches have coin machines for customers, and they have been relying on those.
“We roll those coins internally and distribute them to the other branches,” he said. “We’re basically self-sufficient.”
According to a U.S. Mint spokesman, workers have been ramping up production while maintaining social distancing to help alleviate the shortfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.