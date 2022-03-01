The Paris NAACP Chapter is to consider a Black cemetery project and view a powerpoint presentation that highlights local cemeteries when the chapter meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1490 Fitzhugh Ave.
“I was amazed and astonished to find out the number of Black cemeteries that exist and have been pretty much abandoned just in Lamar County,” chapter president Robert High said. “The mayor, mayor pro tem and city manager have embraced this endeavor and have been invited to attend. The public is also invited.”
