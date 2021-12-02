RENO - Citing Texas Municipal Code, Reno city attorney David Hamilton told the City Council in a special meeting Thursday night in City Hall that the council cannot vote to strip a fellow city official from office.
"Elected City Council members can't remove other elected city council members. You can't do it. It is not provided in law that you can remove other elected officials," Hamilton said after the council returned from an executive session to discuss what members could do about Mayor Barton Jetton, who is facing a felony charge.
Jetton was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Nov. 24 following an investigation into an Oct. 27 incident, according to online jail records.
For a more detailed story, see Sunday's The Paris News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.