Rain threatened cyclists in the early morning Saturday but by midday more than 100 riders on the Northeast Texas Trail between Roxton and Clarksville enjoyed sunshine and mild temperatures for a celebratory Gran Fondo 50 ride.
The day’s events in Roxton, Paris, Reno, Detroit, Bagwell and Clarksville celebrated the completion of the longest hard surface portion of the 130-mile trail between Farmersville and New Boston, which when completed will be the longest recreational trail in Texas and the fourth longest in the United States.
More than 60 riders gathered in Roxton and another dozen or so in Clarksville as early as 7:30 a.m. to begin the ride, some spending the night before beginning a day on the trail. Others joined along in communities along the way.
“The parking lot was full when I arrived this morning, “ said Anissa Dejoux, Northeast Texas Coalition director representing Roxton. ”We’ve had more than 60 people come by to collect their celebratory buttons and begin their day. Some said they would catch a shuttle ride back from Clarksville at the end of the day and others said they plan to spend the night in Clarksville and return here tomorrow. Many bikers were from the metroplex, the Tyler area and other places.”
Tyler Creamer, of Sumner, was reported to be the first bicyclist to have collected all celebratory buttons presented at rest stops in each of the participating towns, an indication that he had completed the 50-mile trek, according to information provided shortly before noon Saturday by Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing.
“This day is so fantastic,” said Earl Erickson, known by many as the “father of the Northeast Texas Trail” and current coalition president. “Today just shows you about the synergism that we kind of dreamed would happen with the towns coordinating together and having an event to bring people out and to share with each other. It’s just fantastic and is just an indication of what can happen in the future.”
Lou Carolyn Rutherford, with the Roxton Friends of the Chaparral Trails, was equally excited as she sat on a bench in front of the Chaparral Trail Museum in her hometown.
“We had a lot of people to spend the night here last night,” Rutherford. “We have two bed and breakfasts now, and we have a third one that is going to be opening in July. The trail has already helped Roxton, and in the future it is really going to help us, especially if the trail becomes a state linear park.”
Jerry Grady and a friend from Greenville were among cyclists who chose to participate in the celebratory Gran Fondo 50.
“We started this morning in Roxton and will have in more than 35 miles when we finish,” Grady said. “We’ll eat in Roxton when we get through because they have a good cafe there.”
A biker for more than 30 years, Grady said he enjoys the trail and rides it fairly often.
“The rails to trails is a great idea,” Grady said. ”It’s a way to get commerce into smaller towns. IBM would not come to Roxton, but with the trail going through there, you get riders coming in to stop and shop from businesses and industries in the larger cities.”
