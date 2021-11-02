Seven firefighter agencies from across Lamar County came together Saturday for a family-friendly community meet and greet and lunch.
While the kids played on the firetrucks, the “rookies” tore apart cars donated by Chad Gabeline from American Towing.
“There is always a learning curve when you do something for the first time,” said Fire Chief Roger Bussell, who was manning the smoker. “But I think we have done pretty well this time, bringing together firefighters from several different agencies such as Powderly, Faught, Novice, Brookston, East Post Oak and Roxton.”
The idea for Saturday’s event came up during a quarterly meeting in which members agreed it would be fun and productive, President of the Lamar County Firefighter Association Tyler Brussell said.
Ultimately, more communication and camaraderie between the 19 firefighting agencies that serve Lamar County is highly beneficial considering all the emergency situations they have worked together in the past, he said.
“When you’re under that kind of pressure, knowing someone personally just builds that trust even more,” Brussell said.
Donations from Paris Harley-Davidson, Quality Care ER and Texas Farm Bureau and Josh Zott and “Spanky” Shaun Mcdower helped firefighters bring the event to fruition.
The firefighters agreed it was important for them to spend time out in the community so the public can meet the people who are ready to keep them safe and build that kind of trust with residents as well.
Chicota firefighter Carson Saunders said she would like to see more females on the force.
“I’m sick of hanging out with dudes all day. Come on, ladies. Bust down those burning walls with me,” she said.
Bussell said the plan for next year includes having music, setting up an obstacle course and running fire drills that might inspire the kids to join when they get older.
“This event was a good starting point for building that unity between the firefighting agencies here in Lamar County, and we would love to see this thing keep growing in the future,” said Chris Shoemaker, the association’s vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.