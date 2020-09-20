Rays of sun streamed out from behind South Main Iron in downtown Paris as droves of people in “Back the Blue” T-shirts gathered to show their support for law enforcement officers Saturday morning. Runners, walkers and community members turned out for the Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop 5K to raise money for the organization which provides local law enforcement officers with safety gear.
Not only were participants there, but they were treated to a choreographed dance led by Lisa Spann, a speech from retired Texas State Trooper Dub Gillum and words and a prayer from Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass.
As participant Deborah Thomas watched with a numbered bib pinned to her shirt, she said she’s grateful that the community had a way to show law enforcement just how much they care. As a member of the group Citizens on Patrol, Thomas said recognizing the work of officers in Lamar County is important to her. And although she said she wasn’t in it to race, she was happy to be there.
“This was also on my bucket list of things to do. I’m not running — I haven’t run since 1968 — but I can walk so that’s what I’m gonna be doing,” Thomas said, laughing.
The Adopt-a-Cop organization works to provide law enforcement officers with protective gear so they have safety equipment while in the line of duty, and president of the organization Amanda Willows said the 5K is an important part of fundraising for them.
“We realized that there are sometimes budget shortages when they need safety equipment,” Willows said. “So we formed a 501(c)(3) to make sure they have what they need.”
Not only was the 5K a way for community members to financially support law enforcement, but Willows said she hoped seeing all of the runners and supporters out there at the event would lift their spirits.
“It’s a way for officers to have a visual idea of how much they’re appreciated,” she said.
Before the runners and walkers set out for their race, Gillum took to the mic to inspire the crowd, explaining the importance of continuously learning officer safety. The crowd grew quiet when Gillum shared the story of when he was in the line of duty and made a routine traffic stop for speeding. He was shot 10 times by the man he pulled over, and survived. For him, that’s part of the reason organizations like Adopt-a-Cop are so important for law enforcement officers. The gear they provide could save a life like his.
“We have many loved ones and supporters of law enforcement here today, and it’s your duty to help them meet their number one priority every night, every day at the end of their shift, and that’s come home safe,” Gillum said.
In their speeches, both Gillum and Cass spoke about their concerns with the current social unrest and campaigns against law enforcement officers going on in many cities across the country. They said they’re thankful for the communities they live in that rally around officers.
“We are blessed to live in a county that loves us and takes care of us,” Cass said. “Look, everybody here watches the news. You see what’s happening all across this country. And we’re in challenging times. All I can say is I’m thankful for our citizens here that love us and take care of us.”
