"We were given a big fat lemon, but we’re going to be able to make some really good lemonade out of,” Denise Kornegay said.
Kornegay, president of the Paris chapter of Kiwanis, had been preparing for the club’s popular annual fundraiser, Pancake Days, in March, but then Covid-19 hit. Last year, Pancake Days fed 11,125 people and raised funds that helped the club with community service projects like enrolling students in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, installing wheelchair ramps and providing college scholarships. But Kornegay said due to the pandemic, the group had to make the difficult decision to cancel the well-loved event for the year.
“As it started getting closer and we were going to have to make the final decision on whether or not we were going to do it, we just didn’t feel good about it with food service during a pandemic, and the precautions that we would have to take and trying to ensure social distancing and masks and all those kinds of things. So, the board decided last Tuesday night to just cancel it for 2020,” Kornegay said.
But Kiwanis still had 2,700 pounds of pancake mix and 144 bottles of syrup on hand — and they didn’t want to let it go to waste. That’s when Darrell Hawkes and his son brought up the idea of using the pancake mix to feed people in need after the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. The club found their lemonade.
Hawkes’s son, Darrell Hawkes Jr., works for Turner Industries, which has a plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, one of the cities hit the hardest by Hurricane Laura, and said Turner staff there had already been helping feed residents. So Hawkes Jr. coordinated with Turner staff in Louisiana and set out for a long drive in a truck piled high with goods on Wednesday. Hawkes said since the mix would spoil by the time next year’s Pancake Days comes around, he and other Kiwanis members didn’t like the idea of letting the supplies go to waste.
“We decided, well, we might as well get it down there and let somebody who needs it use it,” Hawkes said.
Kornegay said that Paris Kiwanis was able to partner with other Kiwanis branches in Louisiana, so both Turner and the Louisiana clubs will be able to serve up fresh pancakes for those in need of a home cooked meal.
Despite losing their biggest event of the year due to Covid-19, Kornegay said she’s thankful Kiwanis was able to help a community in need of serious support after the disastrous hurricane that took 27 lives. And even though the club won’t have the same amount in their coffers as last year, she said Kiwanis doesn’t plan on stopping any of their community service programs, like working with kids in local schools, although they may have to scale back some.
“What hurts us the most about not having Pancake Days is that we’ve lost some of our income for being able to help out in the community with the kids,” Kornegay said. “Unfortunately, we’re going to have to scale back some — we’re not going to scale back everything — but we are going to have to scale back some in order to try to keep things going as well as possible.”
Although their work was interrupted by Covid-19 school closures, Kiwanis volunteers usually work with students through their Key Club program, hosted at Paris, North Lamar and Chisum high schools, their Builders Clubs, available at Paris and Chisum junior high schools and their K Kids program at Crockett Intermediate School. With the new school year starting up again, Kornegay said she’s hoping Kiwanis will be able to reintegrate into schools and get involved with local students again.
Despite the pandemic, Kornegay said Kiwanis members are still regularly volunteering at the Downtown Food Pantry, many came out to install American flags for Labor Day weekend and the club has still been able to give out thousands of dollars in scholarships.
Even though canceling Pancake Days may have seemed like a basket of lemons, Kiwanis won’t be slowing down any time soon.
“None of our programs are on the chopping block,” Kornegay said. “We don’t plan on stopping anything.”
