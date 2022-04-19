Easter eggs hunts Saturday at the historic Sam Maxey Bell House and at Wade Park were more egg gathering than hunts, but kids from not-yet-toddlers to 12-year-olds had a good time putting treat-filled plastic eggs in their baskets.
“Yes, it is more of a scramble,” said Alysha Richardson, site manager at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site.
The egg scramble Saturday on the grounds of the Sam Maxey Bell House was the first Easter egg gathering since Covid-19 shut down the event in 2020 and 2021.
“We are excited to have everybody back,” Richardson said.
In addition to the run for the eggs, the kids also got to make various crafts and raffle tickets were available for six drawings for Easter baskets..
Over at Wade Park the Easter Bunny was on hand playing with the kids as they waited to go out in one of the age groups in search of golden eggs that would earn them a big, goodie-filled Easter basket.
The holiday rabbit also brought some “carrots” with arms and legs to assist him with the day’s chores.
“There are a lot of eggs.” the rabbit said, but he didn’t scatter any of them.
“I brought my minions to do it,” he said.
And scatter them they did as hundreds of plastic eggs decorated the grounds of the park around the pavilion.
“Thankfully they were already stuffed with candy,” Parks Supervisor Bridget Domengeaux said. “I would still be stuffing them, if I had had to stuff them.”
There were four age groups at the city sponsored event at Wade
When each age group was at the ready, Domengeaux explained a couple of rules for the run at the eggs.
“Now listen, take the eggs home and open them there,” she said, adding that the park would look better without the kids cracking the eggs open and throwing them on the ground.
The told them to keep their eyes peeled for the large golden eggs as the one who grabbed one of three of them in each of the four age groups would get the special Easter baskets.
Zaden Humphrey, 1, of Paris, found one of the golden eggs in the 0 to 3 age group, but had no comment on his good fortune as he was too busy picking up other eggs.
His brother Zander Humphrey, 5, also found one of the golden eggs in his 4 to 6 age group. He was a little bit more talkative.
“I feel really good about it,” he said about finding the prize egg. Then he said,” How do you know my name?”
Jane Cawvey, 6, also found one of the golden eggs and she said she felt exactly the same way Zander did about finding the big, shiny egg.
Amelia Reed, 6, also found one of the three gold eggs in her age group and she said, “I was really excited about finding it.”
Nathan Roberts, 8, who grabbed a golden egg in the 7 to 9 age group found plenty of adjectives to describe the moment he first laid eyes on the prize
“I am glad, happy, excited about the whole thing,” he said.
“We do this every year,” Domengeaux said. “I wish more would have come out like in the past years, but it was the weather this year,” she said, mentioning the gray sky and the sprinkling of rain earlier in the day.
