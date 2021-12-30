Local Business
Openings/Closings
The opening of a Chick-fil-A and the start of construction for a Wendy’s across the street from each other on Lamar Avenue served as highlights of a year that saw established businesses struggling with labor shortages and related challenges brought on by Covid-19. Despite obstacles, the story of business growth comes in the number three spot in The Paris News Top Ten Stories of the Year 2021.
Chick-fil-A’s arrival in early February had been long awaited by residents. In an April 2019 poll by The Paris News, Chick-fil-A was the second most desired business, coming in behind Target. Word of the restaurant’s arrival leaked in April 2020 when Paris City Council discussed a planned fast food restaurant on property between Ramseur Baptist Church and Shogun Japanese Steak House on Lamar Avenue. In late July 2020, the city issued a $925,000 building permit for Chick-fil-A #04709 Paris. Construction began Aug. 3, 2020, in the lot next to Ramseur Baptist Church at 3420 Lamar Ave.
The restaurant first opened curbside in spring 2021 with drive-thru service at a time the Covid-19 hospitalization rate remained above the state’s 15% threshold that triggered restrictions on retailers, restaurants and bars. Opening day saw a line of cars overflowing into the parking lot of Ramseur Baptist Church next door and traffic was backed up on Lamar Avenue to 33rd Street SE and beyond.
Rumblings of an unnamed restaurant to be located across Lamar Avenue from Chick-fil-A on property owned by First Assembly of God Church began in late 2019. It would be almost a year later, in October 2020, when the city granted a zoning change from single-family district to general retail district at 3475 Lamar Ave. for a then yet-to-be named fast food restaurant. In May 2021, the church received city approval to divide the restaurant property from that of the church.
Official word about the popular chain’s decision to relocate in Paris came June 10, 2021, when a Wendy’s corporate official confirmed the restaurant would return to Paris after being located here in the 1970s through 1990s.
“Wendy’s is extremely excited to announce we are bringing our world famous hamburgers and Frosty’s, as well as our complete menu, to Paris,” Division Marketing Manager Eileen Eilert told The Paris News. “Wendy’s has been wanting to be in the Paris market for a long time, and we believe the synergy of Lamar Avenue is a perfect fit for our brand and the community. Look for us to be open in March 2022.”
Demolition of the First Assembly of God Church gymnasium and family life center began in late July after a Dallas-based franchisee signed final paperwork on the property. First Assembly plans to build an activity center behind the church, according to information provided by Pastor Mickey Ellis. In August, the city granted final plat approval for construction and ground preparation began shortly afterward. At year end, construction of the restaurant is well underway with plans for a March opening.
The opening of a new bank in town, a large family-owned restaurant, convenience stores, a couple of cosmetology schools along with the relocation of a couple of businesses also made news in 2021.
Farmers Bank & Trust
In early January. Farmers Bank & Trust opened its first full-service branch in Paris, at 1375 NE Loop 286, and in June announced plans for the addition of a second full-service location at 3010 Lamar Ave. Construction was well underway by year’s end.
“You will see a huge commitment from Farmers to giving back and being a true part of the local community; it is the heart of who we are,” market president Jeff Nutt said in January.
With the June announcement of a second location, Nutt continued his assessment of the bank’s promise.
“We are thrilled about the new Lamar Avenue location,” he said. “It will allow us to expand our presence and better serve the Paris and Lamar County community. For 115 years, Farmers Bank & Trust has invested in its local communities, and this is just another step for us to provide exceptional, convenient banking services to our customers.”
High Cotton Kitchen
In February, High Cotton Kitchen, the dream of longtime Paris residents, Richard and Regina Lee, opened its doors on the weekends and since has increased its hours to seven days a week.The 9,000-square-foot restaurant, with a seating capacity of more than 300, is at 1260 Clarksville St. The restaurant features a family atmosphere with the owners’ take on Southern comfort food prepared from scratch.
CEFCO Convenience Stores
CEFCO Convenience Stores expanded its footprint in Paris with two large fuel and convenience stops in full operation, one on the Highway 24 and Southwest Loop 286 entrance into the city, another at the Highway 82 W and Northwest Loop 286 entrance, and a third under construction at Highway 271 N and Northwest Loop 286.
The store at 3905 Bonham St./Northwest Loop 286 opened in late 2020 and the 2900 S. Church St./Southwest Loop 286 location began operation in April 2021. Plans for the North Main Street/Highway 271 N location call for an early 2022 opening.
“We are excited to open another one of our new large format stores in the Paris Market, and we are pleased to introduce our second CEFCO Kitchen store for the many travelers, truck drivers and families to enjoy,” Dana Crick, regional vice president of operations, said in April. “We are glad to be in this market and bring such a new look and offering to the customers of Paris. The Paris community has been so supportive of our growth, and we appreciate that and look forward to an even greater relationship within this beautiful city.”
The opening of the North Main Street store will be CEFCO’s fifth location in Paris with stores also at 2685 Lamar Ave. and 3750 Lamar Ave.
Barber, cosmetology schools open
Before the end of the year, Paris became home to two new trade schools — one a cosmetology school specializing in lash techniques with plans to expand to hair and nails, and the other a barber school with plans to add cosmetology and basic life-skills classes.
Owned by Paris native LaDarius Nelson, Tru Elevation Barber and Beauty Academy is in the Williamsburg Shopping Center, 1585 Clarksville St. The academy provides both part-time and full-time classes with payment plans to make the program affordable, Nelson said. A high school diploma, or its equivalent, is mandatory for enrollment, and a pre enrollment interview is required. For more information, or to schedule an interview call 903-900-3334 to speak with an enrollment specialist.
Owned and operated by 32-year-old Paris resident Angela Davidson, Paris Lash & Beauty Academy, 100 3rd St. NW, is the result of a growing interest in the art and craft of eyelash extensions.
“I have always liked my appearance to be nice and neat,” said the single mother of three, “and I started playing with lash clusters in 2015-16, posting on Snapchat. A lot of women began to ask me to do their lashes. I was working full-time as an accountant in a local trailer manufacturer plant but I soon developed a clientele for lashes. I was certified as a lash technician in 2018.”
She then received her state license as an instructor from the Ogle School of Hair, Skin and Nails in Dallas in 2929 after 750 hours of classes and practical applications. Davidson said she plans to expand the academy’s curriculum in the future as she brings on other state-licensed instructors, such as cosmetologists and nail technicians.
Ashley’s Furniture, Lamar Electric relocate
Ashley’s Furniture HomeStore, 3100 NE Loop 286, relocated to a 32,000-square-foot store in late July from its former location at 4045 Lamar Ave. where the store first opened in Paris in 2013.
“The store is built around the customer,” marketing director Mitzi Dowd said about the new location while store manager Jordan Pittman added, “We know people like more options.”
The new building has been in the works for a couple of years now, Pittman said, and it took nine months to build. Along with the extra space comes more jobs, as the store expanded product specialists from six to 14.
In late January, Lamar Electric Cooperative moved into a new location on Highway 82 just outside of Blossom from a building in downtown Paris, where it had been located since 1937.
“This is the first time in the history of our co-op the headquarters is located in a rural area and able to service ourselves,” general manager Jerry Williams said. “We wanted to be closer to our membership.”
The new building has been in the works for over 10 years, Williams said, but the co-op wanted to make sure they could pay for everything out of pocket, without putting the burden on co-op members.
“Good financial management has allowed us to pay for the building without any increase in electric rates,” he said.
The complex features all the latest in eco-friendly technology, with no actual light switches. Sensors detect movement and turn the light on as someone enters the building. Plus, the entire building is heated and cooled by an Earth loop instead of a regular A/C unit, Williams said.
Paris ISD steps into statewide mask fight
Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees found themselves in a fight with Attorney General Ken Paxton after a majority of the board approved of including masks in the district’s dress code just before school started in August.
The move largely circumvented Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local government mask mandates, and it made national news at a time when Covid-19 numbers were rising amid the Delta variant wave. As a result of the board’s action, Paxton sent the district a cease and desist letter, then took Paris ISD to Lamar County District Court.
On Sept. 14, a Lamar County District Court judge granted Paxton a temporary restraining order against the mandate. On Sept. 21, the judge also granted Paxton an injunction against the mandate. The district complied, and Covid-19 cases immediately spiked on several district campuses despite trustees urging families to continue masking.
On Nov. 10, a federal judge ordered a halt to enforcement of Texas’ ban on mask mandates in the state’s schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled the ban ordered by Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education, the Associated Press reported. Yeakel also prohibited Paxton from suing school districts that require students to wear masks. Paxton had already sued 15 school districts.
At Paris ISD’s trustees’ Nov. 15 meeting, board president George Fisher announced the district would not reinstate masking into its dress code because community Covid-19 cases were low and falling. The decision was announced after an hourlong executive session that included consultation with the district’s attorney.
As community cases declined, so too did cases in Paris ISD. Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon reported just two active cases among students and staff at the time.
Earlier this month, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals halted Yeakel’s order, allowing Abbott’s prohibition to remain in place.
Covid-19, the fight continues
No one subject was mentioned more in the news at the local, state and federal levels than the continued fight against Covid-19.
Health and vaccine providers in January were busy fielding questions about when and where vaccines would be available, and who could get them. In January, Texas allowed residents meeting Phase 1A and 1B requirements, namely those at the highest risk for severe infection, to seek vaccines. The state created a board to oversee vaccine allocation, leaving providers with little answers as their phones rang off the hook.
“I don’t understand the allocation process, and I don’t think a lot of people do. We’re not really understanding how this process works. I’m not familiar with the methodology on the allocations. We’re literally at the mercy of what they send us, when they send us, if they send us,” Paris-Lamar County Health District director Gina Prestridge said, adding that other rural counties have also expressed frustration. “It’s just a crazy system.”
Lamar and Fannin counties responded by creating Covid-19 vaccine waitlists and call centers to help alleviate residents’ worry and providers’ workloads.
By February, thousands of doses of vaccines were rolling into the Red River Valley. The only setback came amid a deep freeze that hit the state, knocking out power for millions of residents. The freeze caused some delay in vaccine deliveries, but the supply chain kink was quickly ironed out.
By the end of March, all Texans 16 and older became eligible for Covid-19 vaccines. By that time, nearly 35,000 Red River Valley residents, mostly the elderly and health care workers, had received a vaccine. With the continued rollout of vaccines, events started to return. That included the Lamar County’s Kid Marathon, in-person public meetings and business events like South Main Iron’s Steak Wars.
Local Covid-19 cases and the area’s hospitalization rate continued to fall throughout the spring, and as case numbers dwindled, so too did demand for the vaccine. Large service Covid-19 centers, like one set up in Love Civic Center, were closed as demand fell. Call center operations also tapered off and eventually were ended.
Case numbers remained low as the 2020-21 school year came to a close, and school officials felt comfortable enough to allow large in-person graduations.
Attention turned from cases to assistance as summer came. Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal Covid-19 aid continued to flow into state and local government coffers and into school districts. In July, the Texas Supreme Court extended the state program to help tenants avoid eviction until Oct. 1.
As Covid-19 case numbers started rising again in August, school officials were left with just as many questions as parents as the start of the 2021-22 school year approached. Direction from the Texas Education Agency appeared to change daily, ultimately landing on the requirement that all students return for in-person instruction. Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates by local governments, including school boards, but Paris and Clarksville ISDs instituted them anyway as the delta variant wave headed to its peak.
Throughout the fall, Covid-19 case numbers again dropped providing retailers hope for a big holiday shopping season. Retailers spread holiday sales throughout the month of November so as to avoid one big shopping burst, and the gambit paid off with MasterCard reporting higher holiday sales this year than last.
Local Covid-19 case numbers remained low in December. Health officials enter into 2021 expecting a new wave caused by the more infectious omicron variant. Early studies have shown that while omicron spreads more easily than previous Covid-19 variants, it produces milder symptoms, according to reports by The New York Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.