CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD is inviting the public to participate in a discussion about the district’s budget, which will determine the tax rate, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville ISD Boardroom, 1500 W. Main St. The rates for the district’s Maintenance & Operations tax will not exceed a proposed $1.0287 per $100 valuation, according to a public notice. The district has no debt for an Interest & Sinking rate. The proposed rate is down 1% from the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

