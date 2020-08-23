CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD is inviting the public to participate in a discussion about the district’s budget, which will determine the tax rate, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville ISD Boardroom, 1500 W. Main St. The rates for the district’s Maintenance & Operations tax will not exceed a proposed $1.0287 per $100 valuation, according to a public notice. The district has no debt for an Interest & Sinking rate. The proposed rate is down 1% from the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Clarksville ISD to discuss proposed tax rate and budget
Julia Furukawa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE BRIEFS: Four arrested on drug possession charges
- POLICE BRIEFS: Pick-up passenger in critical condition after crash
- 81-year-old woman becomes 22nd Lamar County Covid-19 death
- First female sheriff Charla Singleton to make history in Delta County
- Dustin Allen Elrod
- Emory Charles Hancock
- Robert Rollerson retires, waves goodbye to Texas Furniture & Appliance
- Fannin County judge gives maximum sentences in manslaughter case
- Paris ISD teachers welcomed back to school by comedian Eddie B
- Paris man gets 18 years on child pornography plea
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
What is the most common way you receive political and election news?
A Pew Research Center analysis of surveys conducted between October 2019 and June 2020 found that 1-in-5 U.S. adults say they get their political news primarily through social media while 1-in-4 turn to news websites or apps. What is the most common way you receive political and election news?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.