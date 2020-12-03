The Cattlemen’s Livestock Commission Co. bidding arena was packed to the gills Tuesday afternoon for the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce All Breed Bull Sale, with bidders raising their hands left and right to support local high school students.
In its 55th year, the sale generates money for scholarships for college-bound students and is hosted in conjunction with a chili dinner and baked goods auction the night before.
“We were very, very pleased with the turnout that we had on Monday night for our chili supper and our baked goods auction,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said Wednesday. “That auction raised a little over $4,000, which goes directly to scholarships for students. So, we were very pleased with Monday night. And we were very, very pleased with the number of people that were in attendance yesterday for the bull and heifer sale.”
While Allen said the chamber doesn’t have the exact numbers yet as far as scholarship money goes, the sale was a success as some bulls sold for several thousand dollars.
“Based on the numbers that we had, we feel it’s going to be a very big success,” Allen said. “There were a lot of good quality animals there.”
Four scholarship winners were announced following the sale: Shaffer Suttle from Prairiland High School, Cecilia Avalos from Paris High School, and Kaci Williams and Lannie Farris, both from Chisum High School.
