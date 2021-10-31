Growing up as a preacher’s daughter in the rural south, Charlotte Coyle was part of a religious Church of Christ family, one in which women were not supposed to speak out or ask questions. By the time Coyle was old enough to talk, however, she was asking questions, including why women in the church were not allowed to preach the word of God.
“I adored my father,” Coyle said. “I just didn’t see things the way he did.”
The Paris resident has authored a book, “Living in the Story: A Year to Read the Bible and Ponder God’s Story of Love and Grace,” giving her account of the misogyny she experienced growing up in the South and how it led to her relationship with God.
“This is such a sad dynamic that has plagued southern women in churches for years. If they were question-askers, they were ostracized from the church or alienated by their families. I have always been a question-asker and will remain so until the day I die,” she said.
In high school, Coyle grew to become more outspoken despite a wall of resistance at home. Inquisitive though she was, Coyle never wavered in her faith in God. She soon found her way to a new understanding of the Bible and church practices when she was led to the Christian Disciples of Christ Church in Paris. It was there her curiosity was embraced and encouraged. Church elders ordained her into their ministry and “gave her the space and time to complete her doctorate of ministry degree.”
In that time, Coyle, who was already versed in Scriptures, pored over the word of God, searching for better ways to understand the parts of it she questioned. What she found was a text in a conversation with itself. A close read of the Bible suggests themes across centuries of stories, she said.
“There were many different genres in this book, like poetry and fable, as well as diverse perspectives of fallible people who bore witness to their experience of God in many different ways,” she said. “I found a thematic way to read the Bible that brings in all the smaller pieces to a more holistic narrative which I call ‘The Big Picture’ — good and loving God who created us all to be good and loving in His image and is shepherding us toward a positive conclusion on this Earth.”
One thing Coyle is proud of is that people who struggle with faith because of problems they have with the Bible have been reading her book, and they’re telling her it has helped them gain a clearer understanding of Christianity as a whole. She has found many people open their hearts to the church when she tells them the Bible doesn’t have to be taken literally to be taken seriously.
“The Bible is not a history book, or a science book. It is a book of stories by many different human beings across centuries that bear witness to their own interpretations of God as they knew Him,” she said. “For me the story is not over though, it is still being written even today as we all bear witness to our own individual relationships with God. The important thing is that we are really listening to each other and respect each other enough to agree to disagree on some things without losing sight of the common humanity that unites us all,” she said.
