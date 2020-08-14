Aug. 13 to Aug. 14
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 13
8:38 to 8:55 a.m., 1358 Sperry Ave.
Trash Fire
Aug. 13
11:58 p.m. to 12:13 a.m., 700 W. Campbell St.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 13
3:40 to 4:18 p.m., 2555 W. Brame St.
7:59 to 8:03 p.m., 2035 W. Walker St.
Aug. 14
3 to 3:30 a.m., 4555 Choctaw Lane.
5:58 a.m., 18500 Highway 82 W.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 13
11:01 to 11:07 a.m., 3700 Pine Mill Road.
6:41 to 7:09 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
Haz-Mat Incident
Aug. 13
2:38 to 3:35 p.m., 3025 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Aug. 13
2:11 to 2:34 p.m., 3310 Abby Lane.
