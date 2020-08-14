Fire and rescue

Aug. 13 to Aug. 14

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Aug. 13

8:38 to 8:55 a.m., 1358 Sperry Ave.

Trash Fire

Aug. 13

11:58 p.m. to 12:13 a.m., 700 W. Campbell St.

First Responder-Paris

Aug. 13

3:40 to 4:18 p.m., 2555 W. Brame St.

7:59 to 8:03 p.m., 2035 W. Walker St.

Aug. 14

3 to 3:30 a.m., 4555 Choctaw Lane.

5:58 a.m., 18500 Highway 82 W.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Aug. 13

11:01 to 11:07 a.m., 3700 Pine Mill Road.

6:41 to 7:09 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.

Haz-Mat Incident

Aug. 13

2:38 to 3:35 p.m., 3025 Lamar Ave.

Public Service

Aug. 13

2:11 to 2:34 p.m., 3310 Abby Lane.

